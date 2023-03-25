Nicolai Hojgaard, Sam Stevens tied for lead at Punta Cana
PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic (AP) — Nicolai Hojgaard of Denmark and PGA Tour rookie Sam Stevens are tied for the lead at the Corales Punta Cana Championship. Hojgaard had a bogey-free 66. The 22-year-old already has two European tour victories. Stevens twice had the lead late until bogeys on the 16th and 18th holes. He had a 68. They have a one-shot lead over a four players. That includes Thomas Detry of Belgium. He had a 65. Detry nearly won in Bermuda last fall. Also one shot behind is Matt Wallace of England, former Sea Island winner Tyler Duncan and Wyndham Clark.