No Haaland as Spain beats Norway; Wales draws with Croatia

New faces have dominated European Championship qualifying as Spain coach Luis de la Fuente swept aside Norway in his first game in charge and a Wales forward rescued a dramatic draw in his first international game. The 3-0 victory extended Spain’s record of 23 consecutive home wins in qualifying games for the European Championship. Norway was playing without the injured Erling Haaland. Nathan Broadhead had a dream debut for Wales as he salvaged a 1-1 draw with a goal in stoppage time against World Cup semifinalist Croatia. Renato Steffen needed less than half an hour to score a hat trick as Switzerland demolished Belarus 5-0.

