No Haaland as Spain beats Norway; Wales draws with Croatia
By JAMES ELLINGWORTH
AP Sports Writer
New faces have dominated European Championship qualifying as Spain coach Luis de la Fuente swept aside Norway in his first game in charge and a Wales forward rescued a dramatic draw in his first international game. The 3-0 victory extended Spain’s record of 23 consecutive home wins in qualifying games for the European Championship. Norway was playing without the injured Erling Haaland. Nathan Broadhead had a dream debut for Wales as he salvaged a 1-1 draw with a goal in stoppage time against World Cup semifinalist Croatia. Renato Steffen needed less than half an hour to score a hat trick as Switzerland demolished Belarus 5-0.