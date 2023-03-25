Nova Southeastern completes perfect season, wins D-II title

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Will Yoakum scored 31 points, Dallas Graziani added 24 points, nine assists and three steals and top-ranked Nova Southeastern beat West Liberty 111-101 to win the first NCAA Division II national championship in program history. The Sharks, who went 33-1 last season with their lone loss coming in the Elite 8, became just the sixth undefeated team to win the title. RJ Sunahara fouled out with about five minutes left and finished with 28 points on 12-of-17 shooting for Nova Southeastern and Kobe Rodgers added 13 points and seven rebounds. Bryce Butler led West Liberty with 32 points and nine rebounds. The Sharks set the record for most points by a team in an NCAA men’s or women’s championship game at any division.

