Nowell’s heroics not enough to get K-State to Final Four

NEW YORK (AP) — Playing in front of a Madison Square Garden crowd that was riveted every time he touched the ball, Markquis Nowell did everything he could to carry Kansas State to its first Final Four since 1964. The 5-foot-8 Harlem native had 50 points, 31 assists and 10 steals in two games at the famous New York City arena and was named the East Region’s most outstanding player. But it wasn’t enough against a hard-driving Florida Atlantic team that beat Kansas State 79-76 in a nip-and-tuck game to earn a trip to the Final Four. Nowell finished with 30 points, 12 assists and five steals.

