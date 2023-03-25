Skip to Content
Okposo scores, Comrie gets shutout as Sabres beat Islanders

By: SCOTT CHARLES
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored with 6 1/2 minutes remaining, Eric Comrie stopped 27 shots for his second career shutout, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 2-0. Jeff Skinner added an empty-net goal to help Buffalo win its second straight after losing the previous four. Semyon Varlamov finished with 33 saves for New York, which lost its second straight. The Islanders had won 11 straight at home against the Sabres.

Associated Press

