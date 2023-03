CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Martin Ojeda had a goal and an assist and Orlando City snapped Philadelphia’s 13-match winning streak at home with a 2-1 victory. Philadelphia’s home winning streak, which included playoff games, was the longest in MLS since San Jose won a record 14 straight from 2001-02. The Union were unbeaten at Subaru Park in 24 regular season matches. Their last loss at home was on Sept.3, 2021.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.