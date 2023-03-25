Packers boost special teams by re-signing LB Eric Wilson

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers are giving their special-teams unit another boost. They are re-signing linebacker Eric Wilson. He had 13 special-teams tackles last season over 13 games to tie Dallin Leavitt for the team lead. The Packers signed him off of the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad on Oct. 4. Wilson played for the Minnesota Vikings from 2017-20 before splitting time in 2021 with the Houston Texans and Philadelphia Eagles.

