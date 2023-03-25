Pelicans ride 21 3-pointers to 131-110 win over Clippers
By DAN GREENSPAN
Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 32 points, Brandon Ingram had 32 points and 13 assists, and the New Orleans Pelicans never trailed in a 131-110 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. New Orleans tied a franchise record with 21 3-pointers and shot 61.8% from behind the arc. Murphy was a major reason for that success, making a career-high 10 3s in 12 attempts. Bones Hyland had 18 points and Kawhi Leonard added 12 points and six rebounds for the Clippers, who have lost three of four.