Rangers rally for 4 straight goals, beat Panthers 4-3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Patrick Kane scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period as the New York Rangers rallied from two goals down to beat the Florida Panthers 4-3. Kaapo Kakko, Alexis Lafreniere and Filip Chytil each had a goal and an assist to help New York win for the eighth time in 10 games. Jaroslav Halak stopped 31 shots to snap a four-game skid (0-2-2) and get his first win since Feb. 11 at Carolina. Aleksander Barkov had two goals and Ryan Lomberg also scored for Florida, which has lost three straight. Sergei Bobrovsky finished with 38 saves.

