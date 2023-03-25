Roy scores winner in OT, Golden Knights top Oilers 4-3

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored the winning goal 2:26 in overtime, Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 for their fourth straight victory. Roy was left alone in front of Edmonton’s net and shot in his own rebound past Stuart Skinner for the win. Pavel Dorofeyev and Jonathan Marchessault also scored for the Knights, who have won eight of their last nine and are 17-3-2 since the All-Star break. Zach Hyman, Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele scored for the Oilers, who had their five-game winning streak snapped.

