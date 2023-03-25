St. Louis wins 5th straight with 4-0 victory over Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Joao Klauss scored a pair of goals and Saint. Louis City extended its winning streak to five straight matches to start the season with a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake. Only two other MLS teams claimed 15 points in their first five games, the Galaxy in 1996 and Sporting Kansas City in 2012. Klauss had goals in the 61st and 66th minutes. The Brazilian has five goals so far this season. Nicholas Gioacchini and Rasmus Alm also scored for City.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.