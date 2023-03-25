Skip to Content
St. Louis wins 5th straight with 4-0 victory over Salt Lake

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Joao Klauss scored a pair of goals and Saint. Louis City extended its winning streak to five straight matches to start the season with a 4-0 victory over Real Salt Lake. Only two other MLS teams claimed 15 points in their first five games, the Galaxy in 1996 and Sporting Kansas City in 2012. Klauss had goals in the 61st and 66th minutes. The Brazilian has five goals so far this season. Nicholas Gioacchini and Rasmus Alm also scored for City.

