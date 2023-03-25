Teenager Buck scores late to lift Revolution over DC United

WASHINGTON (AP) — Teenager Noel Buck scored in the 88th minute to rally the New England Revolution to 2-1 victory over DC United. Buck, who is 11 days shy of his 18th birthday, scored unassisted on a deflected corner kick for his second career goal and first this season. DC United (1-3-1) took a 1-0 lead into halftime after Christian Benteke took a pass from Ruan and scored in the 45th minute. New England (4-1-0) scored the equalizer when Carles Gil picked up an assist on a goal by Gustavo Bou in the 63rd minute.

