Toffoli’s 2-goal effort leads Flames in 5-3 win over Sharks

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored two goals and the Calgary Flames kept their playoff hopes alive with a big 5-3 win over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. MacKenzie Weegar, Walker Duehr and Nazem Kadri added the others for Calgary, which won for just the second time in its last nine games at the Saddledome. Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves. With the victory, the Flames climbed back to within four points of the Winnipeg Jets, who occupy the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Logan Couture, Nico Sturm and Martin Kaut replied for San Jose, which had its winless skid extended to nine games. Kaapo Kahkonen had 25 stops.

