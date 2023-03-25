Toronto, San Jose finish in scoreless draw

SAN JOSE, Calif, (AP) — Toronto goalkeeper Sean Johnson and San Jose’s JT Marcinkowski both finished with two saves as the two clubs played to a scoreless draw. The Earthquakes (2-2-1) improved to 2-0-4 in their last six home matches in the series. Toronto (1-1-3) hasn’t won in San Jose since 2010. San Jose was looking for its first three-match win streak at home since a 10-match run to begin the 2002 season. Toronto ended a nine-match winless streak with a 2-0 victory over Inter Miami last week.

