Yanks pitcher Severino has lat strain, likely to start on IL

New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has a low-grade lat strain. Manager Aaron Boone expressed optimism this wouldn’t be a long-term issue but acknowledged that Severino “most likely” would get placed on the injured list to start the season. The Yankees already won’t have right-hander Frankie Montas or left-hander Carlos Rodón for the start of the season. Rodón has a left forearm strain. Montas is recovering from shoulder surgery.

