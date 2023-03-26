Anthony Volpe wins Yankees’ opening day shortstop job

Anthony Volpe is getting an opportunity to live a lifelong dream. The 21-year-old who grew up idolizing Hall of Famer Derek Jeter will be the New York Yankees’ opening day shortstop after winning the job in spring training. Manager Aaron Boone, general manager Brian Cashman, hitting coach Dillon Lawson and bench coach Carlos Mendoza delivered the news after a 6-2 Grapefruit League win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees open the regular season at home Thursday against the San Francisco Giants.

