Antonio Conte leaves Tottenham by mutual agreement

LONDON (AP) — Antonio Conte has left his position as Tottenham manager by mutual agreement. The Premier League club has announced the Italian’s departure and appointed his assistant Cristian Stellini as acting head coach for the rest of the season. The announcement comes just over a week after Conte delivered a post-match rant in which he accused the team’s players of being “selfish” and also took aim at the club’s ownership. Conte was in charge of Tottenham for 16 months but was unable to end its trophy drought stretching back to 2008. Stellini led Tottenham’s first team while Conte was recovering from gallbladder surgery recently.

