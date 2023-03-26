Anunoby scores 29, VanVleet has 28 as Raptors rout Wizards

TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby scored 29 points, Fred VanVleet had 28 and the Toronto Raptors never trailed in a 114-104 win over Washington Wizards. Pascal Siakam had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Ninth-place Toronto clinched the three-game season series with the Wizards and maintained a three-game lead over 11th-place Washington in the Eastern Conference standings. Kristaps Porzingis scored 26 points and Corey Kispert had 19 for the Wizards, who have lost four straight road games. Deni Avdija and Johnny Davis each scored 15 points for Washington.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.