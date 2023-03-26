Anunoby scores 29, VanVleet has 28 as Raptors rout Wizards
By IAN HARRISON
Associated Press
TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby scored 29 points, Fred VanVleet had 28 and the Toronto Raptors never trailed in a 114-104 win over Washington Wizards. Pascal Siakam had 19 points and 11 rebounds and Jakob Poeltl had 12 points and 12 rebounds. Ninth-place Toronto clinched the three-game season series with the Wizards and maintained a three-game lead over 11th-place Washington in the Eastern Conference standings. Kristaps Porzingis scored 26 points and Corey Kispert had 19 for the Wizards, who have lost four straight road games. Deni Avdija and Johnny Davis each scored 15 points for Washington.