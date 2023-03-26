Avalanche edge Coyotes 4-3 in shootout

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Valeri Nichushkin scored a power-play goal in the third period and had the only goal in the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-3. Nichushkin was the 14th player in the shootout and was the only one to score, poking the puck past Connor Ingram as Colorado moved into a tie for second place with Dallas in the Central Division, one point behind Minnesota which leads with 93 points. Alexandar Georgiev stopped 27 shots and Mikko Rantanen scored his 48th goal of the season for Colorado. Bowen Byram also scored for the Avalanche.

