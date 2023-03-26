Boutier beats Hall in playoff to claim 3rd LPGA victory

GOLD CANYON, Ariz. (AP) — Celine Boutier of France beat Georgia Hall of England with a birdie on the first playoff hole to win the LPGA Drive on Championship. Boutier forced a playoff by making a testy birdie putt at the par-5 18th to close out a 4-under 68, matching Hall (65) at 20-under 268 in the LPGA’s first full-field event of the season. With the victory, the 29-year-old Boutier claimed her third LPGA victory and became the winningest French player on tour, moving past Patricia Meunier-Lebouc and Anne-Marie Palli. Japan’s Ayaka Furue closed with a 65 and finished third at 19 under.

