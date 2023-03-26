Braves rookies get rotation spots with Wright headed to IL

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP) — The Atlanta Braves will open the season with two rookie left-handers in their rotation while giving right-hander Kyle Wright more time to prepare for his first start. Wright was told he would start the season on the 15-day injured list. The only 20-game winner in the majors last season got a cortisone shot in January to address a shoulder issue. Jared Shuster and Dylan Dodd will open the season in the rotation. Shuster is expected to start in the Braves’ third game at Washington on April 2. Dodd is expected to take the No. 5 spot in the rotation and start on April 4 at St. Louis.

