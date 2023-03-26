Bulls spoil LeBron’s return with 118-108 win over Lakers
By GREG BEACHAM
AP Sports Writer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James scored 19 points off the bench in his return from a monthlong injury absence, but Zach LaVine scored 32 points to lead the Chicago Bulls to a 118-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. DeMar DeRozan added 17 points for the Bulls, who easily overcame James’ return with an impressive performance in their seventh win in nine games. James sat out 13 games with right foot soreness. For only the second time in his 20-year NBA career, James wasn’t a starter. The Lakers failed to get above .500 for the first time since Jan. 9, 2022.