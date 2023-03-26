Doncic, Mavericks suffer another costly loss to the Hornets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets overcame a 40-point outing from Luka Doncic to defeat Dallas for the second time in three days 110-104. It also is another costly blow to the Mavericks’ playoff hopes. Gordon Hayward scored 22 points and P.J. Washington added 21 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets. The Mavericks entered the day tied with Oklahoma City for the 10th best record in the Western Conference but the Thunder hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. Doncic picked up his 16th technical foul of the season in the third quarter, meaning he will face a one-game suspension on Monday night unless the technical is rescinded by the league office.

