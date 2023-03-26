Elias Pettersson’s 2 goals lifts Canucks over Blackhawks 4-2
By TIM CRONIN
Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice, Phillip Di Giuseppe scored, Brock Boeser got an empty-netter, and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-2 on Sunday night. The Canucks won their third straight and sent the Blackhawks to their fifth straight defeat. The Blackhawks celebrated Pride night, honoring the city’s gay community, without the rainbow-colored Pride night warmup jerseys nor colored stick tape used in previous seasons. Connor Murphy and Lukas Reichel scored for Chicago.