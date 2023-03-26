Ex-Baylor All-American Smith wins Athletes Unlimited title

DALLAS (AP) — Former Baylor All-American NaLyssa Smith has won the Athletes Unlimited individual championship in a unique pro league that awards player performance along with team results. Smith scored an AU-record 50 points for a come-from-behind victory in the final game of the league’s second season. Smith was a two-time All-American with the Bears. Smith was the second overall pick by Indiana in last year’s WNBA draft. Smith finished with 6,811 points to edge Naz Hillmon. Odyssey Sims, a three-time All-American at Baylor, was third, followed by Allisha Gray.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.