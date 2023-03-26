Fans pack Camp Nou to watch Pique’s Kings League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The Kings League in Spain says that more than 92,000 fans turned out at Camp Nou to watch its “final four” games to determine the champion of the new seven-a-side soccer competition. The tournament was launched by former Barcelona player Gerard Piqué in January. His former club agreed to allow him to host the semifinals and finals at Europe’s biggest soccer stadium. The Kings League’s regular season games were held at a small indoor venue in Barcelona. All games were shown for free on the internet. The competition features former Spanish league players who make special appearances for teams. El Barrio beat Aniquiladores 3-0 in Sunday’s final.

