FAU’s Final Four run fueled by sacrifice; ‘No ego, no pride’
BY RALPH D. RUSSO
AP College Sports Writer
NEW YORK (AP) — Florida Atlantic has defied expectation and description all season. The winningest team in Division I, but the lowest seed left in the NCAA Tournament, is heading to the Final Four with a squad that is greater than the sum of its interchangeable parts. To win four tournament games so far, each by single digits, has taken contributions from up and down FAU’s roster. The Owls have had three different leading scorers, three different leading rebounders and three different leaders in assists.