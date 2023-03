JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Nick Bachem has pulled clear of the field with a faultless final-round 64 to win the Jonsson Workwear Open in South Africa by four shots for his first European tour title. The German carded eight birdies to go to 24 under par and leave his challengers behind at The Club at Steyn City. South Africans Hennie du Plessis and Zander Lombard tied for second on 20 under.

