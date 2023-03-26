Indonesia’s issues with Israel delay FIFA U20 World Cup draw

GENEVA (AP) — FIFA has postponed the men’s Under-20 World Cup finals draw because of host nation Indonesia’s issues with Israel having qualified. The Indonesian soccer federation has confirmed the postponement Sunday just five days before the draw ceremony in Bali. The 24-nation draw for the May 20-June 11 tournament includes debutant Israel. Doubt was cast on the draw event last week. The governor of Bali called for a ban on Israel playing there because of Indonesia’s diplomatic support for the Palestinian cause. The six stadiums due to be used for the 52-game tournament include one in the Balinese city Gianyar.

