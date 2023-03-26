Jaylen Brown’s 41 points helps Celtics past Spurs 137-93

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 41 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to a 137-93 victory over the San Antonio Spurs. The Celtics were without star forward and leading scorer Jayson Tatum, who was sidelined with a left hip contusion. But Boston still moved to 1½ games behind Milwaukee for the Eastern Conference’s best record with its seventh victory in nine games. Malcolm Brogdon added 20 points and nine assists for Boston, and Derrick White had 19 points with eight rebounds. Zach Collins scored 21 points with seven rebounds for San Antonio, which was without 2022 ninth-overall draft pick Jeremy Sochan for the fourth time in five games.

