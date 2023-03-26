Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:03 PM

Kane and Ronaldo help England and Portugal stay perfect

KTVZ

By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer

England and Portugal have made it two wins out of two at the start of European Championship qualifying as their star players continued their record-breaking streaks. Harry Kane struck a record-extending 55th goal for his country to help England beat Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley. Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice in his 198th appearance for Portugal in a 6-0 win over Luxembourg. Slovenia is the other team with a perfect start to qualifying for Euro 2024 after two matches as it beat San Marino 2-0. Defending champion Italy got its first win of the qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Malta.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content