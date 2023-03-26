Kane and Ronaldo help England and Portugal stay perfect
By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer
England and Portugal have made it two wins out of two at the start of European Championship qualifying as their star players continued their record-breaking streaks. Harry Kane struck a record-extending 55th goal for his country to help England beat Ukraine 2-0 at Wembley. Cristiano Ronaldo netted twice in his 198th appearance for Portugal in a 6-0 win over Luxembourg. Slovenia is the other team with a perfect start to qualifying for Euro 2024 after two matches as it beat San Marino 2-0. Defending champion Italy got its first win of the qualifying campaign with a 2-0 victory over Malta.