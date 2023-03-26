Kane extends England goals record in 2-0 win against Ukraine

LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane’s golden touch continued for England as he struck a record-extending 55th goal for his country in a 2-0 win against Ukraine. The Tottenham striker had already surpassed Wayne Rooney as the Three Lions’ outright leading scorer with his penalty in the 2-1 win against Italy in Naples this week. He got the chance to celebrate in front of his home fans at Wembley with another goal in England’s European Championship qualifier. Kane struck in the 37th minute when converting Bukayo Saka’s cross to the far post. Saka got on the scoresheet himself three minutes later. corner.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.