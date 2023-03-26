Kane extends England goals record in 2-0 win against Ukraine
By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer
LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane’s golden touch continued for England as he struck a record-extending 55th goal for his country in a 2-0 win against Ukraine. The Tottenham striker had already surpassed Wayne Rooney as the Three Lions’ outright leading scorer with his penalty in the 2-1 win against Italy in Naples this week. He got the chance to celebrate in front of his home fans at Wembley with another goal in England’s European Championship qualifier. Kane struck in the 37th minute when converting Bukayo Saka’s cross to the far post. Saka got on the scoresheet himself three minutes later. corner.