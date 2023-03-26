Kings set franchise record with point in 12th straight game

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Viktor Arvidsson had two goals for the second straight game, Adrian Kempe also scored twice and the Los Angeles Kings extended their point streak to a franchise-record 12 games in a 7-6 win over the St. Louis Blues. The Kings scored five goals in the first period to run their record to 10-0-2 since their last regulation loss at the New York Rangers on Feb. 26. Jordan Kyrou had two goals for St. Louis, but Joel Hofer was replaced after giving up five goals on 17 shots in the first period and the Blues had their five-game point streak snapped.

