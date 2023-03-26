LeBron James returns but doesn’t start after month’s absence

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James has returned to the Los Angeles Lakers after a monthlong injury absence, but he was held out of the starting lineup. The Lakers declared James available for their game against the Chicago Bulls after a pregame workout. The NBA’s career scoring leader hasn’t played since Feb. 26, when he complained of right foot soreness after a win at Dallas. James missed 13 games, but the Lakers went 8-5 in his absence and even reached .500 for the first time this season. Los Angeles has won three straight heading into the finale of its five-game homestand against the Bulls.

