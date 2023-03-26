Magic overcome 44 points by Bridges, beat Nets 119-106

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Cole Anthony had 21 points to lead eight Orlando scorers in double figures as the Magic overcame Mikal Bridges’ 44 points for a 119-106 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Franz Wagner added 19 points and 10 rebounds, Wendell Carter had 18 points and six rebounds and Jalen Suggs returned from an injury with 16 points to help the Magic win their third straight. Paolo Banchero finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. Bridges made six of nine 3-point shots and came up one point short of his career high of 45 points. Cam Thomas added 18 points for the Nets, who lost for the sixth time in seven games, one night after a rout of the Miami Heat.

