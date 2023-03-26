Morant’s 27 points help streaking Grizzlies hold off Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Ja Morant scored 27 points in his return to the Memphis starting lineup and the Grizzlies held off the Atlanta Hawks 123-119 for their sixth consecutive win. Desmond Bane added 25 points for Memphis, twice delivering fourth-quarter baskets after Atlanta pulled within one. Memphis is second in the Western Conference despite a 15-22 road record. But the six-game winning streak, the NBA’s longest active streak, includes two victories away from home. Trae Young led the Hawks with 28 points. Saddiq Bey’s 3-point play for Atlanta cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 98-87 before Bane responded by sinking a jumper.

