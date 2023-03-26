Pastrnak scores twice, Bruins top Hurricanes 4-3 in shootout
By BOB SUTTON
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — David Pastrnak eclipsed the 50-goal mark by scoring twice and the Boston Bruins won their seventh game in a row by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in a shootout. Charlie Coyle and Jake DeBrusk converted in the shootout in a matchup of Eastern Conference division leaders. Jakub Lauko also scored for the Bruins who earned their 57th victory and are five wins shy of matching the all-time NHL record with nine regular-season games to play. Charlie McAvoy provided two assists. Boston’s Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves. Jack Drury, Brady Skjei and Sebastian Aho scored for the Hurricanes.