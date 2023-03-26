Reddick wins COTA crashfest in triple OT for 23XI Racing
By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tyler Reddick scored his first victory with new team 23XI Racing by holding on over multiple late restarts to win in triple overtime Sunday at Circuit of the Americas. The race was the first on a road course on this year’s NASCAR schedule. Reddick’s victory was the first of the year for Toyota and his first since joining the team co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan. It was Reddick’s fourth career Cup Series win, third on a road course. Kyle Busch was second in the Richard Childress Racing car that Reddick gave up at the end of last season.