Retegui scores again as Italy beats Malta 2-0 in qualifying

TA’ QALI, Malta (AP) — Argentina-born striker Mateo Retegui is fast becoming the center forward Italy has been sorely lacking. Retegui scored again in Italy’s 2-0 win over Malta on Sunday to make it two goals in as many matches as the defending champion recorded its first win in European Championship qualifying. The 23-year-old Retegui had scored on his international debut on Thursday but the Azzurri lost 2-1 at home to England. Retegui became the first Italy player to score in his first two competitive international matches in nearly 55 years. Matteo Pessina netted Italy’s other goal.

