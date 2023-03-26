Roglic wins Catalonia Volta ahead of Evenepoel

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Primoz Roglic held off a challenge from Remco Evenepoel to win the Catalonia Volta in the Slovenian’s second victory since returning from surgery on his left shoulder. Roglic finished the week-long race six seconds ahead of Evenepoel, who narrowly won Sunday’s seventh stage. The Jumbo-Visma leader defended several attacks from Evenepoel through the hilly finish of the 135.8-kilometer (84-mile) stage which started and finished in Barcelona. Evenepoel went ahead at the end with Roglic crossing the finish line right behind the Belgian. Marc Soler was third. Roglic will likely face Evenepoel again at the Giro d’Italia starting in May.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.