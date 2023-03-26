Ronaldo nets 121st, 122nd goals as Portugal routs Luxembourg

LUXEMBOURG (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has scored twice to lead Portugal’s 6-0 rout of Luxembourg in European Championship qualifying. Ronaldo’s double took his career tally for Portugal to 122 goals in the 198th game for his country. Both are men’s international records. The 38-year-old Ronaldo opened the scoring and netted his team’s fourth goal just after the half-hour mark. João Félix, Bernardo Silva, and substitutes Otavio and Rafael Leão added goals for Portugal. Portugal leads Group J with six points. Slovakia is next with four points after its 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

