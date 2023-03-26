Terry emotional as Texas’ run ends; his job status uncertain

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rodney Terry teared up and his voice cracked to the point he could barely talk as he professed his love for the team he took over less than one month into the season and coached to the cusp of the Final Four. He said he would miss working with his players after an 88-81 loss to Miami in the Midwest Region final. Attention now turns to Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte. He’ll decide whether to retain the 54-year-old Terry as permanent head coach. Terry was 22-8 after taking over following Chris Beard’s arrest in December on a domestic assault charge that was later dropped.

