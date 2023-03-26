Texas without star Dylan Disu for regional final vs. Miami
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Basketball Writer
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Texas forward Dylan Disu has been ruled out of the Longhorns’ game against Miami for a spot in the Final Four on Sunday with a left foot injury. The 6-foot-9 Disu was the MVP of the Longhorns’ run to the Big 12 Tournament title on the same T-Mobile Center floor in Kansas City, Missouri two weeks ago. Then, he helped Texas reach the Sweet 16 with 17 points in a win over Colgate and 28 points and 10 boards in a win over Penn State. Disu got hurt during the Penn State game. The Longhorns are trying to reach the Final Four for the first time in 20 years.