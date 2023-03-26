Top prospect Volpe, 21, wins Yankees’ starting shortstop job

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Anthony Volpe grew up watching Derek Jeter star at shortstop for the New York Yankees. Now, the 21-year-old is getting the chance to be the Yankees’ opening day shortstop Thursday against the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees announced after a 6-2 win over Toronto that Volpe had won the spot. Volpe was able to share the news with his parents and other family members near the Yankees’ dugout and said it is something he will never forget. Volpe, who grew up a Yankees fan, lived in Manhattan as a child before moving to New Jersey. Jeter was his favorite player.

