Towns makes 2 late 3-pointers, lifts TWolves over Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 11 seconds to play after Kyle Anderson stole a pass by Draymond Green, and the Minnesota Timberwolves held off the Golden State Warriors 99-96 to keep things interesting in the wild Western Conference playoff standings. Jordan Poole gave Golden State the lead on a 3-pointer with 1:28 left — moments after Towns had connected from deep. Poole, who had a game-high 27 points, then secured a rebound on the other end. The Warriors had a chance with 9.9 seconds left but Stephen Curry couldn’t corral Poole’s errant pass, then Curry missed a contested 3 from the baseline just before the final buzzer. Towns had 14 points and five rebounds in his second outing following a 52-game absence with a strained right calf.

