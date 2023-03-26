Young pulls a stunner over McIlroy, Burns beats Scheffler

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy looked certain to meet in the final of the Dell Match Play. Sam Burns and Cameron Young had the final say. Young rallied from 2 down with three holes to play and beat McIlroy on the 19th hole to reach the championship match. Scheffler had to birdie the last hole to force overtime. The defending champion looked like a winner when he needed a 4-foot birdie putt for the win. But Scheffler missed it, and Burns beat him with a birdie on the 21st hole. So it’s Young and Burns for the title.

