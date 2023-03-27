AP source: Texas reaches deal with Terry as full-time coach
By JIM VERTUNO
AP Sports Writer
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says Texas has reached an agreement with Rodney Terry to be the Longhorns’ full-time head basketball coach. The person tells The Associated Press that the university is taking the interim tag off Terry’s title after he led the program to the Elite Eight following the midseason firing of Chris Beard. Texas was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament by Miami on Sunday. Terry and Texas officials reached the agreement Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter until it was officially announced.