Booker, bench lead Suns past skidding Jazz as Ayton returns

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Devin Booker scored 24 points and Phoenix reserves sparked the decisive run for the Suns in a 117-103 win over the fading Utah Jazz. Deandre Ayton had 14 points after missing four games with a bruised hip. But a trio off the bench was pivotal for Phoenix: Terrence Ross had 13 points, Cameron Payne added 12 and Bismack Biyombo scored 11. The Suns had lost four in a row on the road. Lauri Markkanen scored 25 points for Utah but shot 6 for 22. Walker Kessler had 18 points and eight rebounds for the Jazz, who have lost four straight. Kessler also matched a career high with seven blocks.

