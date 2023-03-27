Bucks’ Antetokounmpo, Holiday out Monday for Pistons game

DETROIT (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks won’t have All-Stars Giannis Antetokounmpo or Jrue Holiday available for their Monday night game with the Detroit Pistons. Holiday won’t be available for personal reasons and Antetokounmpo has a sore right knee. Antetokounmpo has missed 11 games over the course of the season due to left knee soreness, but this will be the first time he’s been out with a sore right knee. This will be the 16th game overall that the two-time MVP has missed this season.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.