Dan Snyder’s future a hot topic at NFL owners meetings

PHOENIX (AP) — Dan Snyder’s future in the NFL as owner of the Washington Commanders remains in standby mode while his peers gathered at a posh resort for the league’s annual meetings and waited for news on the potential sale of the team. A discussion on Snyder isn’t on the formal agenda this week, three people familiar with those details told The Associated Press on Monday. Still, Snyder was a hot topic of conversation despite his absence and even while Lamar Jackson’s trade request dominated headlines. Last fall, with multiple investigations ongoing into the team’s workplace culture, finances and into Snyder himself, he and wife Tanya hired a firm to “consider possible transactions.” Tanya continues to represent the team at league events.

